ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bhediya’ unit launches audio of Tamil song ‘Ennakai Pirathavale Neeya’

NewsWire
0
0

After an exciting teaser that got everyone talking, the makers of pan-Indian film ‘Bhediya’ have now launched the audio of the Tamil song ‘Ennakai Pirathavale Neeya’.

Director Amar Kaushik’s ‘Bhediya’, featuring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead, is to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The audio presents Karthik at his sublime best as he croons this romantic melody. The track’s serene lyrics are a listener’s delight, and its soulful music is a treat to the ears too!

‘Ennakai Pirathavale Neeya’ has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, with vocals from Karthik, and lyrics by S. Sunandhan and Amitabh Bhattacharya. The audio is out now, and the song will release on Monday.

Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, ‘Bhediya’ will, apart from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, also feature Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others.

The film is to release across the country in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25 this year.

The film is to be released across Tamil Nadu by the popular production house, Studio Green.

20221105-132004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    From running a takeaway to ‘Maharani 2’, Amit Sial’s eventful journey

    Vimarsh Roshan dons khaki for ‘Crime Patrol 2.0’

    Vulnerabilities of human beings help Vinil Mathew sketch good stories

    Actress Shamna Kasim to husband Asif Ali: Promise to support you...