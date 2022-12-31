Actor Varun Dhawan who is currently in Jaipur experienced a “wild time” after he spotted a tiger during a safari.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a video from his safari in Jaipur. He said he had a “close encounter” with a tiger. He captioned the video: “When the (wolf) meets the (tiger).”

On the work front, Varun was last seen in ‘Bhediya’ opposite Kriti Sanon.

He will next be seen in ‘Bawaal’, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor. The film reportedly tells the story of a small-town man who falls in love with the most beautiful girl in town. He wants to marry her one day as marrying her can rise up his social position.

Varun is all set to headline Prime Video’s Indian original series within the ‘Citadel’ franchise created by Raj & DK.

The untitled Citadel series based out of India will be led by renowned creator duo Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), who are the showrunners, directors of the series, and will feature Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

Written by Sita R. Menon along with Raj & DK, the local Original spy series, which starts filming in January 2023, will mark Dhawan’s streaming debut.

The series is produced by D2R Films, and Amazon Studios, with AGBO’s Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil (Hunters) overseeing production on the Indian Original and all series within the global Citadel universe.

Josh Applebaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio on the untitled Indian Original and all series within the global Citadel universe.

