ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bheed’ to celebrate Sonu Sood, other heroes of pandemic for their humanitarian efforts

NewsWire
0
0

The upcoming Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Hindi film ‘Bheed’ will celebrate the heroes of the Covid-19 pandemic who restored the faith in humanity with their efforts and one such hero is actor Sonu Sood.

The actor set an example by arranging for multiple transport buses for hundreds of migrants stuck in different parts of the country, amid nationwide lockdown.

The Sonu Sood Foundation kicked-off the ‘Ghar Bhejo’ campaign that helped 7,50,000 migrants get home and offered meals to 60,000 people.

Posting about Sonu, the film’s male lead, Rajkummar Rao lauded his efforts. Sonu responded to Rao saying, “Really looking forward to this one brother!”

From sponsoring the travel and meal kits for these migrants, the actor procured permissions from different state authorities and was personally present to bid adieu to hundreds of migrants.

‘Bheed’, which is completely monochromatic, is the story of hope. The makers wanted to tell the stories of the heroes who made such dark times slightly better for the world. In many ways, Sonu’s work inspired the movie.

20230314-122004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bhuvan Bam to perform action sequences in upcoming series

    John, Madhuri, Sunny join PETA 20th anniversary celebration

    Salman Khan’s defamation case hits a roadblock: Neighbour has documentary evidence...

    ‘Splitsvilla X4’: Arjun pulls up Shivam for using cuss words for...