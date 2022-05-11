INDIA

Bhilwara tense after youth's death, internet services suspended

Internet services in Bhilwara were suspended on Wednesday after a 22-year-old youth was murdered allegedly by members of another community.

There was an outrage among the people after the crime which took place on Tuesday evening.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Hindu Jagran Manch members have called for a bandh in the district.

In view of this protest, the district administration suspended internet services for 24 hours.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the city with top police and district administration officials maintaining a strict vigil on the people.

According to police, a dispute over money broke out among some people near Brahmani Sweets in Shastri Nagar area near Kotwali police station area of the district around 10.45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Some youths attacked 22-year-old Adarsh Tapadia with knives. He was immediately rushed to the district hospital but the doctors declared him dead.

Police have detained all the three accused reported to be minors.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

However, some right-wing groups have demanded Rs 50 lakh as compensation for the family of the deceased and said the body will not be cremated till their demands are met.

“The shameful incident is an eye-opener for the police administration as well as the government,” said Vitthal Awasthi, a BJP MLA from Bhilwara constituency.

