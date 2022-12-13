INDIA

Bhima Koregaon case: SC extends house arrest of Gautam Navlakha

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the house arrest of activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, till the second week of January.

A bench of Justices K.M. Joseph and B.V. Nagarathna passed the order extending Navlakha’s house arrest.

On November 18, the Supreme Court declined to recall its order on house arrest of Navlakha, despite the NIA claiming that Navlakha had made a series of misleading statements and he wanted to stay at place which has a library of Communist Party of India (CPI). The top court orally told the NIA, with all the might of the state, it is not able to keep a 70-year-old ailing man in house confinement.

On November 10, the top court had allowed Navlakha to be placed under house arrest after considering his deteriorating health and also asked him to provide local surety of Rs 2 lakh by November 14.

The top court allowed the 70-year-old to be placed under house arrest for a month in Mumbai, while imposing a number of conditions. “We would think on a conspectus of the facts that we should allow the petitioner to be placed under house arrest at least to begin with till the next date of hearing from the date on which he is actually placed on house arrest,” said the bench, scheduling the case for next hearing on December 13.

On September 29, the Supreme Court directed the Taloja jail superintendent to immediately shift Navlakha to Mumbai’s Jaslok hospital for treatment.

Navlakha moved the apex court challenging Bombay High Court, judgment passed in April, dismissing his plea to be transferred from Taloja Prison and placed under house arrest instead. In August 2018, he was arrested and initially placed under house arrest. In April 2020, after an apex court order, he was moved to Taloja Central Prison in Maharashtra.

20221213-200004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fan question Kajal Pisal on portraying a mom to an adult...

    After three months, Congress files disqualification petition against 8 Goa defectors

    Maha: Rains pound Mumbai, Konkan, many areas inundated

    East, NE, south peninsular India got excess rainfall in May: IMD