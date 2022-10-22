Bhiwadi, named as the worlds most polluted city in March 2022, is yet again drawing attention for its rising AQI level.

At a time when Diwali is only a few days away, Bhiwadi on October 17 recorded an AQI level of 181, on October 19 it was 159 and as per officials, it will remain 166 on October 23.

As per medical officials, any city, having an AQI above 150 becomes a problem for asthma and COPD patients. These patients feel slight difficulty in breathing in such conditions. the PM2.5 concentration in Bhiwadi is currently 10.1 times the WHO annual air quality guidelines, said officials.

Meanwhile, Jodhpur on October 18 surpassed Bhiwadi to become the most polluted city in the state by registering an AQI level of 180 leaving Bhiwadi at 161.

Not only these two cities, but the AQI level in many cities including Jaipur and Kota has also increased.

At the same time, the pollution level in Jaipur has reached 105, due to which it is out of the Green Zone and into the Yellow Zone. Apart from Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota and Udaipur have also fallen in the Yellow Zone due to rising pollution levels.

Officials said that in the air quality being checked in 8 cities of Rajasthan by the Central Pollution Control Board — Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Alwar, Bhiwadi, Pali and Ajmer — there are only two cities where the situation is currently under control. They are Pali and Alwar where the AQI level is below 100. Alwar has a 73 and Ajmer a 78 AQI level and they are in the green zone.

According to experts, the situation in the cities may worsen on Diwali. Because on this day there will be more pollution than on a normal day. The AQI level of Jaipur may cross 150 on the night of Diwali and the next day. However, it is a matter of relief that the weather will stay dry and clear on Diwali, which is good news for asthma and heart patients. According to experts, if there is a cloudy or haze-like situation on the day of Diwali, then there is more pollution on the surface of the earth, which is fatal for these patients.

Meanwhile officials confirmed that the current PM2.5 concentration in Rajasthan is 2.1 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO 24-hours air quality guidelines.

Bhiwadi was declared the most polluted city in the world in March this year in terms of PM2.5 concentration in the air. PM2.5 are tiny pollutants that can bypass the human body’s defence systems and cause various diseases.

With close to 1,766 industrial units and 400 large furnaces, Bhiwadi had an average PM2.5 level of 106. 2 µg/m3 throughout 2021 — an amount that exceeds the World Health Organization guidelines by more than 10 times.

Bhiwadi, which is located 80 kilometres from the national capital New Delhi, has the highest concentration of industries in the National Capital Region (NCR). Currently, the city is home to three major industrial areas – Bhiwadi Industrial Area, Chopanki and Khuskhera, which deal with food processing, rubber goods, plastic manufacturing and chemical industries.

