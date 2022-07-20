Pakkhi Hegde is a well-known name in the Bhojpuri industry. She worked with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the film ‘Ganga Devi’ and Manoj Tiwari in ‘Bhaiya Hamar Dayavaan’. Now, the actress is excited about playing a strong negative character in ‘Udti Ka Naam Rajjo’. The show is all about a young girl Rajjo (played by Celesti Bairagey), who wants to be an athlete and Arjun (Rajveer Singh) motivates her to pursue her dream.

Pakkhi talks about being part of a Hindi TV show and says that though audiences always loved to see her in positive roles she has no hesitation in playing a negative character. She says: “I know that people have always liked me in positive characters. This character also has a positive side, though she does certain things which showcases a negative side of her but it’s because of her possessiveness about her family.”

“The character is about a woman who is very strong headed. I know that people will love my performance and they will relate to it as I’m showcasing human emotions which can be both negative and positive. I know people will accept and enjoy my character in this show as well as they have done in the past.

She further adds about making a comeback with the TV show: “I have worked in Bhojpuri films. My fans were not able to see me for a while in any project as I was being very selective with my work, but finally they will get a surprise when they will see me coming back with a bang on TV.” ‘Udti Ka Naam Rajjo’ is all set to start from August 8 on Star Plus.

