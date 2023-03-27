INDIA

Bhojpuri singer booked for abetment to suicide of actress

Police in Uttar Pradeh’s Sarnath have registered a case against Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh under sections including abetment to suicide in the Akansha Dubey death case.

Police has taken this action on the complaint of the late actress’s mother who reached Varanasi from Mumbai.

Akanksha’s mother Madhu said that her daughter was very courageous and that she could not have committed suicide.

She appealed to the police and administration for justice.

Akanksha’s mother and brother reached the police station on Monday morning while her father Chhote Lal Dubey is still on the way.

Madhu told reporters that she had spoken to Akanksha on phone on Saturday evening and she seemed happy.

She told the police that Samar Singh often used to beat and torture Akanksha.

“Samar Singh wanted Akanksha to work only with him and not with anyone else. He did not give money for working together and used to beat her if she worked in someone else’s project,” she said.

According to her, Akanksha Dubey was in a live-in relationship with Samar Singh.

She also questioned the fact that Akansha’s body was found sitting on the bed with a dupatta tied around her neck.

“How can anyone hang herself while sitting on the bed? It is a clear case of murder,” she stated.

Akansha Dubey was found dead in her room on Sunday in Sarnath but no suicide note was found in the room.

