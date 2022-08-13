INDIA

Bhojpuri singer held with over 20 Kg cannabis in Delhi

A Bhojpuri singer, who has sung more than 100 songs, was arrested in the national capital for peddling drugs, an official said Saturday.

The accused singer, identified as Vinay Sharma, was nabbed with 21.508 kgs of Ganja.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said the staff of Narcotics Squad, West District, received specific information on August 10 that one drug peddler namely Vinay would come to Todapur Village, Shashtri Marg T Point, Inderpuri to meet someone.

Subsequently, a police team was constituted which laid a trap near Todapur and at about 10.30 a.m., the accused Vinay was spotted.

“He was apprehended by the police team. On search,  total 21.508 KGs of Ganja was recovered from him,” DCP Bansal said.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 20 of the NDPS Act and arrested the accused singer.

“Further efforts are going to trace the Source of the contraband,” the official added.

