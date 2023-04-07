Hours after the UP Police issued a Red Corner Notice against him, Bhojpuri star Samar Singh was arrested from Ghaziabad for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-star Akansha Dubey.

Samar Singh was arrested on Friday morning from Charms Crystal Society in Rajnagar.

Akansha was found dead in a Varanasi hotel on March 26.

Her mother Madhu Dubey, in the FIR had accused Samar Singh of harassing her daughter and driving her to take the extreme step.

Earlier, the police in Varanasi had issued a Red Corner Notice against Samar Singh and Sanjay Singh, the two Bhojpuri singers who have been named as accused in the case of abetment to suicide of Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey.

Hours before the actress was found dead on March 26, she had gone live on Instagram and was seen sobbing.

The deceased actor’s mother Madhu Dubey lodged an FIR against Bhojpuri singers under section 306 (abetment of suicide) on March 27.

She alleged that Akanksha worked with Samar for three years, but he did not pay a single penny to her.

“Samar owed her Rs 3 crore and when Akanksha used to ask for it, Samar used to torture and thrash her. He also used to harass her whenever she tried to work with other artistes,” she stated in the FIR.

20230407-101605