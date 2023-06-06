ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bhojpuri smash hit ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ recreated for OTT series ‘UP 65’

NewsWire
0
0

The hit Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ has been recreated for the upcoming webseries ‘UP 65’.

The song has been sung and recreated by Diptarka Bose with original composition by Vinay Vinayak. The song encapsulates the essence of the lead characters’ college life which will surely make everyone reminisce about their own college days.

Set in Varanasi, ‘UP 65’ takes viewers on a humorous and heart-warming journey through the other side of student life at IIT Varanasi. It explores the hidden side of student life at IIT Varanasi, presenting a delightful concoction of everlasting friendships, sweet romances and everyday masti of the intriguing “geniuses” from hinterland India.

The story for the web series has been adapted by the writer of the eponymous book – Nikhil Sachan.

Presented by Jio Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta (Fresh Lime Films), the series has been directed by Gaganjeet Singh. The series will drop on Jio Cinema on June 8.

20230606-135202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mallika Dua back on set after being in hospital

    Salman Khan meets Jain monk as he accomplishes 180-day fast

    Sana Khan says latest track ‘Chann Mahi Aaja’ gave enough scope...

    Anil Kapoor: Characters of middle-aged men are more nuanced now