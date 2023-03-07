Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh was attacked with a stone while he was performing at a function in Ballia,

The attack happened on Monday night. The uproar took place over the demand for a song on a particular caste. Pawan refused to sing that song and after this someone threw a stone at him.

The police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd that was turning violent. People pelted stones at the stage.

Pawan Singh and singer Shilpi Raj were performing at a private function, permission for which had been taken.

A huge crowd had gathered to listen to Pawan and Shilpi and adequate police force had been deployed to maintain law and order at the venue.

