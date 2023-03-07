ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bhojpuri star attacked at function in UP’s Ballia

NewsWire
0
0

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh was attacked with a stone while he was performing at a function in Ballia,

The attack happened on Monday night. The uproar took place over the demand for a song on a particular caste. Pawan refused to sing that song and after this someone threw a stone at him.

The police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd that was turning violent. People pelted stones at the stage.

Pawan Singh and singer Shilpi Raj were performing at a private function, permission for which had been taken.

A huge crowd had gathered to listen to Pawan and Shilpi and adequate police force had been deployed to maintain law and order at the venue.

20230307-152203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cruise ship rave party bust: NCB probes megastar SRK’s son

    Adah Sharma: Feel more comfortable around animals than humans

    Shahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Vijay Varma bitten by the ‘Pawri’ bug

    Today being Diwali, Sidharth Malhotra to take a break from his...