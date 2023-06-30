Bhojpuri actor Pradeep Pandey Chintu is coming up with his next film, which is a rom-com titled ‘Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo’. Speaking on the importance of comic timing in a rom-com, Pandey said that while comic timing may look easy, it is in fact quite a challenge.

The film tells the story of Satya (Pradeep), a man notorious for lying, and conning everyone in his village by making false promises. The Mukhiya (village chief) of the village warns Satya to stop his penchant for lying or else he will be kicked out of the village.

Speaking on the subject, Pradeep said: “While working on a rom-com it is important to get the comic timing right and that is something I worked really hard on for this film. It may look easy but it is surely challenging. I hope the audience enjoys watching the film.”

Following the warning, Satya’s friends tell him to woo Mukhiya’s niece Lovely and make her fall in love with him. Satya plans accordingly and subsequently his plan works as Lovely falls for him. But now Satya is stuck in a dilemma as he does not want to marry Lovely.

Talking about the film, the actor further said: “‘Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo’ is very close to my heart. When I heard the story I was quite sure that the audience will like it because of its unique concept.”

Directed by Premanshu Singh and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Abhay Sinha and Tinu Verma ‘Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo’ stars Pradeep Pandey Chintu and Harshika Poonacha in lead roles.

‘Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo’ is all set to stream for free from July 1 on JioCinema.

