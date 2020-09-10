Bhojpuri star Sudip Pandey joins Congress

Patna, Sep 10 (IANS) Celebrated Bhojpuri movie star Sudip Pandey joined the Congress party in Patna on Thursday.

Pandey is one of the prominent actors in the state who was really vocal in support of a probe into the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He has also alleged big production houses in Mumbai are exploiting strugglers, especially girls hailing from smaller cities.

A programme to induct Pandey was held at the Congress office in Patna’s Sadakat Ashram on Thursday. He joined the party in presence Congress state president Madan Mohan Jha, senior congress leader Salman Khurshid, Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh and Parliamentarian Shakti Singh Gohil, who is also in-charge of Bihar for the assembly polls.

“I am personally inspired by the ideology of Congress party. Its top leadership has so many plans for public welfare and I want to work on these as a member of the party. The Nitish Kumar government has ruled Bihar for 15 years and now it is time for change,” Pandey said.

Pandey said he doesn’t have any godfather in politics. “I’ve met several leaders of the Congress party and everyone have given me their blessings.”

“The option of contesting election is open. If the party will allow me to contest elections, I will definitely do the same. For now, I have left this decision to take by top leadership of the party,” Pandey said.

Pandey is one of the best-known Bhojpuri stars who has played lead roles in more than 40 popular movies.

The inclusion of Pandey in the Congress may boost the election campaign, especially in rural areas. At the same time, it will also provide an option to the party as a potential winning candidate.

In the 2015 assembly elections the Congress party had managed to win 26 seats as a partner of the Grand alliance (Mahagathbandhan). The top leadership of Congress wants a better showing this time round, to revive the Congress’s fortunes in Bihar.–IANS

ajk/ash