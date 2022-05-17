Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is only four days away from its release and so far, the team has managed to maintain a positive buzz about the movie.

As per latest reports, the movie has been cleared for release with U/A certification by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification).

This Anees Bazmee directorial, which is a horror-comedy received its certification on May 12, 2022, about eight days before the movie’s theatrical release. As per the certificate, the duration of the movie is 143 minutes, i.e., 2 hours and 23 minutes.

Besides Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani, the movie also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

The advance booking of the movie was opened a couple of days ago. It seems like the makers of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ have decided to adopt an ‘audience first’ strategy for ticket pricing. The producers of the movie, Cine1 Studios and T-Series, have decided to open the tickets at regular basic – minimum and premium rates.

In fact, the ticket prices for the movie are the lowest for any post pandemic. Sources close to the production team of the movie said that the movie makers have decided to put the audiences ahead of profit margins of the film.

The buzz and anticipation for the movie has been good so far. This is the second part of the 2007 Akshay Kumar Vidya Balan starrer, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. The makers insist that the second part has no relation to the earlier one as it is a completely new story and not a continuation of the previous one, but they have however retained some elements from the first movie, to provide audience with a healthy dose of nostalgia.

The story of the movie has been written by Akash Kaushik and dialogues are by Farhad Samji as well as Akash Kaushik. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the movie will hit the silver screens on May 20, 2022.