‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is a mania that has taken over the country. After conquering the box office and standing tall as one of Kartik Aaryan’s biggest hits, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ headed over to the Netflix streaming platform, exactly four weeks after its release.

On June 19, 2022, the movie dropped on Netflix for streaming and it can be viewed by people across 190 countries. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has been directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Bhushan Kumar. The movie is a horror comedy and the main cast of the movie includes Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan and Tabu.

The movie made a whopping Rs. 183.24 crores collection in its theatrical run and now that it is available for streaming on Netflix, the popularity continues to grow. It has been less than a week since it released on Netflix, and already it is ranking on the Number 2 spot in India on the streaming giant. It seems as though the movie’s reign of supremacy has extended to the OTT platform as well.

In its early days on Netflix, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has garnered 4.2 million hours viewership and this is in less than a week. The movie has spent its first week featuring on the Top 5 of Netflix non-English speaking content globally.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is touted as a standalone sequel to the 2007 movie, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ which starred Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar. The 2007 movie too was a blockbuster hit and Akshay Kumar was praised by all for his multi-faceted character in the movie. Vidya Balan who played Manjulika also captured the essence of the character beautifully.

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan play the lead in the second installment which the makers were quick to confirm was not a continuation of the first but an entirely different story altogether.