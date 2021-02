The horror-comedy film Bhoot Police will release in theatres on September 10. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor.

“SAIF – ARJUN: #BHOOTPOLICE ARRIVES ON 10 SEPT 2021 + TEASER POSTER… #BhootPolice – the horror-comedy starring #SaifAliKhan, #ArjunKapoor, #JacquelineFernandez and #YamiGautam – to release in cinemas on 10 Sept 2021… Directed by Pavan Kirpalani,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Tuesday.

Shoot for the film began in last November and was completed by February 5. The film has been shot across Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai and Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer.

The horror-comedy film has been directed by Pavan Kirpalani, who earlier made Ragini MMS and Phobia.

IANS

