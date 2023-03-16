The Madhya Pradesh government has shifted Bhopal and Indore Police Commissioners among 12 IPS officers reshuffled on Thursday.

As per an order issued by the state Home Department, Bhopal Police Commissioner Makarand Deouskar and Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra will swap their positions.

This is the first time the police commissioners of both major cities of Madhya Pradesh were transferred after the police commissionerate system was introduced in Bhopal and Indore from January 1, 2021.

According to the Home Department order, senior IPS officer Irshad Wali, who has been serving as IG, Bhopal Rural, has been made IG, Hoshangabad range, ADG Yogesh Mudgal, posted at Police Headquarters Bhopal, has been made ADG, Technical Services, and G. Akhetto Sema has been made ADG, Jails.

Deepika Suri, IG, Hoshangabad zone, has been posted as IG, Administration at the Police Headquarters, while 2001 batch IPS officer Pramod Verma has been made IG, Sagar Zone, Abhay Singh has been made IG, Bhopal Rural, and Sushant Kumar Saxena the IG, Chambal Zone.

20230316-200204