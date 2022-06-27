The Medical Superintendent of Madhya Pradesh government-run Hamidia hospital in Bhopal, who is facing charges of alleged sexual harassment, was replaced on Monday.

The move came days after more than 50 nurses wrote to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accusing Medical Superintendent Deepak Maravi of sexual harassment.

The management committee of the hospital has decided to replace Maravi after he wrote to the panel headed by Divisional Commissioner Gulshan Bamra, appealing him to be relieved from the post of Medical Superintendent, as per official reports.

Ashish Gohia, a professor in the orthopedics department, will be the new Superintendent of the hospital, the committee officials said.

The committee also appointed two Additional Superintendents — Jivan Singh Meena, an assistant professor, and Vandana Sharma, a professor, the officials added.

Nearly two weeks ago, at least 50 nurses of Hamidia hospital had accused Maravi of sexual harassment and indulging in obscene acts, prompting the state government to order an inquiry.

The nurses wrote to the Chief Minister accusing the Medical Superintendent of indecent behaviour, especially during night shifts, and demanded action in the matter.

After receiving letter from nurses, Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang had ordered an enquiry into the matter, following which a committee was formed under the supervision of Divisional Commissioner.

The letter written by the nurses was made public and the opposition had also demanded an independent inquiry in the matter.

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has served a notice to the Commissioner (Health) of the state government seeking a reply within 10 days.

