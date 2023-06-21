INDIA

Bhopal: Rats ‘nibble at’ body kept in govt hospital’s mortuary

Rats reportedly nibbled the ears and face of a body kept in the mortuary of government-run Hamidiya hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal.

As per reports, the body was of a 50-year-old man who died during treatment on Monday. It was kept in the mortuary located at the basement area of the hospital.

The matter came to light after the family members, who came to receive the body, noticed the multiple bite marks on ears and face of the deceased.

Reportedly, when the family of the deceased raised questions, the employees associated with the department (mortuary) said that such incidents occur often.

Reacting to the incident, Congress accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of gross negligence.

Medical Education Minister, Vishwas Sarang, however, swung into action soon after the controversy and claimed to have ordered an inquiry into the matter.

“It’s matter of gross negligence. An inquiry has been ordered in to matter,” Sarang said.

