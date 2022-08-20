INDIALIFESTYLESCI-TECH

Bhopal to host National Science Film Festival from Aug 22

The 12th edition of National Science Film Festival (NSFF) will be held at Bhopal’s Ravindra Bhavan auditorium from August 22 to 26. This is the first time that the festival is being held in Madhya Pradesh.

Well-known documentary maker Siddharth Kak and actor Rajeev Verma will be the chief guests at the festival, held under the aegis of the Vigyan Prasar initiative of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

NSFF convener and scientist at Vigyan Prasar, Nimish Kapoor, who was in Bhopal on Saturday, told IANS that the platform is meant to encourage and promote films on science, technology and environment.

“Out of 246 films we received, 71 have been shortlisted for screening at the film festival. The best three films in each category will be awarded,” Kapoor said.

There are four categories in the film festival — films funded/made by government and non-government institutions, films made by independent filmmakers, films made by degree, diploma-level students and research scholars, and films made by school students.

