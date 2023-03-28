INDIA

‘Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan’, PM Modi slams Oppn unity

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against the Congress and other like-minded parties, stating that some political outfits have started a ‘Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan’ under which all corrupt elements have joined hands.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a residential complex and auditorium of the BJP on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg here, Modi said, “All the corrupt faces of India are now coming together on one stage. At a time when India is on the cusp of achieving great things, it is natural that anti-India forces inside and outside the country are coming together.”

“We have a strong foundation of Constitutional institutions. That’s why to stop India from progessing, such institutions are being attacked. Agencies are being attacked if they take action, questions are being raised on court rulings. Some parties have started a ‘Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan’,” the Prime Minister said.

Warning the Opposition, Modi said, “For the first time in seven decades, action is being taken against the corrupt. When actions are taken, some people will be upset. But the Opposition’s false allegations will not stop the drive against corruptionof.”

The Prime Minister also recalled the journey of the Jan Sangh and said, “The journey began with just two Lok Sabha seats which has now gone up to 303. BJP is the only pan-India party, from East to West and from North to South. The BJP gives opportunity to the youth to make progress.

“The country can never forget the black phase of 1984. The Congress got a historic mandate in that election, as it was an emotionally charged atmosphere. We were completely destroyed in that wave, but we weren’t demoralised, nor did we blame others.”

20230328-211401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tourism lures as Maha beckons people to become ‘sairat’

    Bomb blast in Bihar govt school, two kids injured

    Odisha approves industrial projects worth Rs 2,083 cr

    Samantha replies to the tweet that said she’s ‘lost her charm...