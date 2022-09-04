INDIA

BHU identifies fungal plant against MRSA strain

Botanical researchers in Banaras Hindu University have identified a plant associated with fungus, having bioactivity against methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) strains.

Dr. Surendra Kumar Gond and his research scholar Sandip Chowdhury recently identified and characterised Pestalotiopsis microspora, an endophytic fungus having anti-MRSA activities from the bark of Dillenia pentagyna plant.

The research findings were published recently in the ‘Journal of Basic Microbiology.’

Dr Gond said that the current scenario of increase in infectious diseases caused by bacterial pathogens is a very challenging task for researchers and scientists. There is an urgent call to search for novel natural compounds against developing multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

According to him, Staphylococcus aureus, a common cause of healthcare-associated infection, is an adaptable organism having ability to evolve resistance to many antibiotics by the lateral movement of genetic information between organisms.

He said that the extract of the fungus was very effective to control the growth of MRSA. The bioactive compounds present in fungal extract were identified using GCMS (gas chromatography mass spectrometry) technique.

In addition, the fungal extract also showed in-vitro human blood clot lysis activity at various concentrations.

The research project was funded by Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), New Delhi.

