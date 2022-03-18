Days after its offline classes started, the Department of Dairy Science & Food Technology, Institute of Agriculture Sciences (IAS) at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) organised a seminar that discussed application of Sattvik Certification in modern industries.

The Department organised a seminar on ‘Sattva’ – The Ultimate Pure: The Applications of Sattvik Certifications in association with the Sattvik Council of India (SCI).

A non-profit organization, SCI is the world’s first vegetarian food and lifestyle standard development organisation established with the objective to promote the certification of vegetarian food. It is an indigenous certification that has been developed and designed in India with an aim to regulate the vegetarian food and lifestyle chain.

At the first part of the series of ‘Sattva’ – the Ultimate Pure Applications of Sattvik Certifications seminar held recently, Professor Dinesh Chandra Rai, Head of the Department, BHU, explained the importance of the Sattvik food certification.

Pratishtha Awasthi, Senior Research Analyst-Head India Division, spoke about the application of Sattvik Certification in modern industries.

Explaining why a ‘Vegetarian Assurance Certification’ is the need of the hour in the current day, especially due to the huge shift towards the vegan/vegetarian lifestyle, she spoke about how consumers still face the dilemma for the assurance.

She also detailed the requirement of such certification in six major industries, including food, hospitality, and textile.

Months after its launch, the SCI has expanded its operations to South Africa, New York, and Canada and soon, certification will be available in several other countries, said a statement from SCI.

Research Analyst, Training and Education at the SCI, Sukanya S. Nair elaborated on the training and education portion, about SCI’s various courses and their benefits.

Earlier, SCI conducted a Skill Enhancement and Entrepreneurship Development Programme in collaboration with IRCTC, in which a student can have an all-encompassing understanding of the Indian Railways and its mechanisms.

The Sattvik Council of India will create job opportunities for young talents and how to upskill today’s youth will turn them into industry-ready professionals, the statement said.

