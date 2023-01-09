A girl student and her male classmate were sexually harassed and thrashed by some motorcycle-borne miscreants on the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus under the Lanka police station area.

The incident came to light when the girl lodged an FIR with the Lanka police.

ACP Bhelupur Praveen Kumar Singh said that an FIR under section 354, 325, 505 and 393 of IPC had been lodged and the Lanka police were trying to identify the assailants. He said that the accused would be nabbed soon.

In her complaint, the student alleged that she was returning to her hostel on January 4 evening with her classmate accompanying her. Initially three miscreants on a motorcycle intercepted the duo near Laxman Das crossing and started abusing them.

The girl said that as the three miscreants were in an inebriated state, she and her friend preferred to ignore them.

But when they reached near the NCC office, the miscreants stopped them again. By this time, one more youth had joined the miscreants, who sexually harassed the girl. Later, the miscreants thrashed the duo and snatched their mobile phone and her friend’s purse containing Rs 8,000.

The assailants then fled the scene and entered Ruiya hostel, she alleged.

The girl and her friend tried to chase the assailants after they found their mobile phone lying nearby, however, they could not find the purse.

20230109-091604