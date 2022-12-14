BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIALIFESTYLE

BHU to study impact of Kashi Vishwanath Dham on economy

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi will now conduct a qualitative and scientific study into the impact of the revamped Kashi Vishwanath Dham in different sectors.

The economics and social science departments of the BHU have been asked by the district administration to jointly conduct a qualitative scientific study to get a concrete sector-wise growth.

The study will also help in assessing the sector-wise requirement for further betterment.

The renovated Kashi Vishwanath Dham that turned out to be a money-spinner in a short span of just 11 months, has not only seen a rise in footfall and donations but has also benefited every sector including trade, tourism and hospitality in terms of the economy of Varanasi.

However, there is no actual and qualitative assessment data of any sector in this regard.

Divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said, “We realised that there was no mechanism for actual and qualitative assessment of improvement in the economy of any sector. Entire hospitality sector, including hotels, guest houses, food outlets, travel, auto, e-rickshaw, weaving and handicraft industry, and all other trades are noticing growth due to being interconnected directly or indirectly.”

Sharma said, “BHU’s help was sought. Following discussions with experts it was decided that the economics and social science department will jointly conduct a qualitative scientific study by collecting facts and data. Basic exercises for this study have been done by the BHU’s departments concerned and data collection will be started soon.”

Once the study is completed, he said, concrete figures to know the sector wise actual growth would become available. This study will also help in assessing sector wise requirements for further betterment, he added.

