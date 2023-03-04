The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has withdrawn its order banning the celebration of Holi inside the campus after it faced backlash from students, teachers and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

The chief proctor of BHU said, “Regarding gathering at public place to celebrate Holi, the order issued on February 28, 2023, is being withdrawn in the light of the response received through social media and other means of communication. Everyone is expected to celebrate the festival of colours with due dignity in a cordial atmosphere.”

On February 28, a form was issued by the chief proctor of BHU stating that playing Holi or playing music at a public place in the university campus was prohibited and that action would be taken against those violating the norm.

All the directors, faculty heads and administrative heads were told to inform the students about the order and ensure compliance with the order.

The university drew the ire of students as well as teachers for bringing an order curbing the celebration of the festival of colours.

The VHP also condemned the order.

Vinod Bansal, a VHP spokesperson, said the university approved an iftar during Ramzan but is now rejecting the celebration of Holi.

“Is this a circular or a Tughlaqi order? Has Hindu Vishwavidyalaya of Kashi started following the path of Jihadi Jamia? Jihadis oppose Holi in Jamia. Playing music is completely banned in Kashi and its Shiksha Mandir? Holi is not just a festival, it is also a mantra for social harmony around the world,” Bansal tweeted.

Meanwhile, after withdrawing the order banning Holi in the university campus, chief proctor of BHU added that only three places on the campus — the hospital, the new Vishwanath temple and the roads — are public places. The previous order banning Holi celebration held true only for these three places.

“Students are playing Holi in the campus. There is no problem with this and so far, we have not received any complaint from any student. Kashi’s Holi is world famous so one cannot imagine not having Holi celebrations in the university campus,” said the proctor, adding that the previous order was misinterpreted.

