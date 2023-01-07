Ahead of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup starting here on January 13, flight operation from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela was launched on Saturday.

However, a controversy erupted at the launch event as two Union ministers expressed their displeasure over the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture in the advertisement issued by the Odisha government for the flight operation.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, flagged off the maiden Bhubaneswar-Rourkela flight at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here, while Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also joined the inaugural function virtually from Delhi.

This route, being launched under the UDAN scheme, is important from the perspective of development of the mineral industry as well as the Hockey World Cup, Scindia said.

Pradhan said, “Aspirations of the people of Rourkela and Odisha take yet another flight. Prime Minister Narendra Modi yet again delivers his promise made to the people of Odisha.”

However, during their address, both the Union ministers expressed displeasure over the absence of the Prime Minister’s picture in the hoardings and advertisement issued by the Odisha government to kick-off the flight operation.

“The UDAN scheme is being implemented under the vision of Prime Minister Modi. Absence of PM’s picture in the advertisement issued by the Odisha government is a matter of regret,” Scindia said.

“We believe in working together. We are committed to render better services to the people. I hope this matter will reach the Chief Minister,” he said.

Similarly, Pradhan too criticised the state government on this issue, and termed the absence of Modi’s picture in the advertisement and hoardings as unfortunate.

“It would have been appropriate if PM’s picture was also included in the advertisement and hoardings,” Pradhan said.

Later, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to twitter to thank Modi and the Civil Aviation Minister.

“Glad to have flagged off the 1st flight to #Rourkela Airport. Thanks Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for the support to improve connectivity to the hinterland of #Odisha under #UDAN. It will boost connectivity, commerce & tourism, fulfilling aspirations of the people of the region.”

Patnaik also thanked Scindia for all the efforts, especially to coordinate between SAIL and DGCA for the flight service to Rourkela under UDAN ahead of the World Cup.

“It will offer seamless connectivity to sports fans coming to celebrate hockey in Odisha,” the Chief Minister said.

Alliance Air will operate the flight between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela with a capacity of 72 passengers.

As per schedule, the plane will take off from Bhubaneswar at 2:55 p.m. and reach Rourkela at 3:50 p.m. every day. On its return journey, the flight will take off from Rourkela at 4:15 p.m. and land in Bhubaneswar at 5:10 p.m.

