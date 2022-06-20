In early February it was confirmed tat Bhumi Pedhnekar will be starring along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in ‘Afwaah’, which is helmed by ace filmmaker Sudhir Mishra. This rollercoaster of a story is being produced by Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

‘Afwaah’ which translates to mean rumours takes on the subject of spreading misinformation and rumour mongering. The movie has reportedly kicked off filming in the city of Jodhpur and it will also have an elaborate shoot schedule in Alwar, Rajasthan.

Taking to her Instagram, Bhumi Pedhnekar shared a video which she shot from Jodhpur and confirmed that she had begun the shoot.

The movie has a stellar line up of talented actors and is helmed by ace director Sudhir Mishra who is best known for movies like ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’, ‘Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin’, ‘Chameli’ and more.

Before starting her shoot for ‘Afwaah’ Bhumi Pedhnekar was busy shooting for ‘Ladykiller’ with Arjun Kapoor. She will also be seen in the movie ‘Bheed’ for which she reunites with her ‘Badhaai Do’ co-star Rajkummar Rao.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in ‘Heropanti 2’. He also graced the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022. His movies list in 2022 and 2023 include, ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, ‘Holy Cow’, ‘Adbhut’, ‘Bole Chudiyan’, among others.