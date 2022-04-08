Bhumi Pedhnekar made her debut in 2015, as an overweight bride to Ayushmann Khurana in ‘Dum Lagake Haisha’. She was so good in her role, that she earned a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut that year.

Since then, her film career has been on an onward and upward trajectory. She has made a place in Bollywood as a versatile actress who can carry a content driven movie entirely on her shoulders.

She is still basking in the praises she received for her performance in the recently released ‘Badhaai Do’, which also starred Rajkummar Rao.

Meanwhile she has a whole slew of movies lined up which include, ‘The Ladykiller’, ‘Bheed’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Bhakshak’ and ‘Afwaa’.

As if this wasn’t busy enough for her, the actress has expressed her desire to add an action adventure to this melee. She is super keen to do an action movie that is high on adrenaline which should include some cool stunts so she can also push herself physically.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Bhumi said, “I definitely want to do a full power action film. I have never done that. I want to see myself do that like some Matrix, some Lara Croft happening with Bhumi. It’s exciting for me and I definitely want to explore this in the near future. I feel I will have a lot of fun while doing this. So, I am actually searching for it and hopefully, I will find something.”

The 32-year-old adds, “The film world is my oyster and I feel there is so much more to explore. I feel so fortunate that I get such varied parts. 2022 is going to be a year full of characters which are on the opposite ends of the spectrum.”

Bhumi is already an established actor in Bollywood who has proven her excellence time and again with power packed performances in movies like ‘Dum Lagake Haisha’, ‘Shubh Mangal Savdhan’, ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Lust Stories’, ‘Badhaai Do’ and ‘Bala’ among others.

When she was asked where she sees herself in 20 years, the actress said, “I honestly don’t have an answer to it. I mean I definitely would be a climate activist. I definitely see myself acting. But is this the only thing I would be doing? Definitely not!”

She elaborated by saying that she is passionate about a lot of things, one of them being wanting to start her own business. Talking about branching out, she said, “I don’t know how am I going to diversify. I don’t know if I am going to be producing. I don’t know if I would be an entrepreneur. But acting and being a climate activist is definitely going to be a part of it.”