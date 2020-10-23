Canindia News

Bhumi Pednekar begins prepping for ‘Badhaai Do’

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has started preparing for her character in Badhaai Do, co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

The actress shared an update on Instagram Story. She posted a selfie in the get-up of a PT teacher and wrote, “Day 1 #BadhaiDo Prep Begins”.

The film is the second instalment in the “Badhaai Ho” franchise. Rajkummar will be seen playing the role of a Delhi cop, who is the only male police officer in a mahila thana.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGeSO9eJuDw/

“I have played many different roles previously in my films but my character in ‘Badhaai Do’ is truly special. I loved the script since the first narration as the subject is very relevant and is packaged in the most entertaining way. Since this is the first time I will be working with Rajkummar, I am super excited as we begin our shoot soon. ‘Badhaai Ho’ has been one of my favourites and it feels amazing to take this franchise forward,” Bhumi said at the time when the film was announced.

“Badhaai Do” is written by the writers of “Badhaai Ho”, Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary. Harshavardhan Kulkarni, who helmed “Hunterrr” in 2015, will direct “Badhaai Do”.

The first part “Badhaai Ho”, directed by Amit Sharma, revolves around an aging couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who deal with a case of accidental pregnancy. Ayushmann Khurrana featured as their son.

