Bhumi Pednekar wants to use her fame to educate people on climate change

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has taken up the cause of climate conservation to raise awareness among fellow Indians, says she wants to use her voice to bring about positive change.

“I always had this fear,” she claimed, recalling how concerned she always was about the environment, even as a child. “It started from my childhood. ‘What would happen to this world when the water dries up?’ That was the first question in my head. So, I started reading up on climate change,” she recalled.

“I have always been conscious, and I tried to have a sustainable style of living, especially since I became an adult. But then I realised I wasn’t really doing enough and that’s when I started Climate Warrior,” she declared.

Bhumi’s online and offline initiative Climate Warrior is an initiative to mobilise citizens of India to contribute towards protecting the environment. The initiative has turned a year old.

“I have become an actor. I have the power to reach out to so many people and I have always tried doing that through my cinema. I have to use my voice, my social media platforms to bring about positive change in the world and educate people about climate change,” she said.

Bhumi feels every individual must participate in raising community awareness about environment protection.

“When we speak about love for our family, when we speak about love for our nation, do we actually mean all this because we should be doing more to protect our families and our nation and our future generations. These were all the looming questions in my head and that’s when I realised I should start Climate Warrior,” she said.

