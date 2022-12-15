ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bhumi Pednekar: I love playing women who are equal to men

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Bhumi Pednekar through her choice of roles, picked to play heroines who do not shy away from proclaiming that they are equal to a man.

“I have always believed that cinema can be a powerful tool to showcase strong, independent and fiercely progressive women on screen. My journey in cinema is a living example of this because I have consciously chosen films that present the woman of today, a woman who other women can connect with and relate to,” says Bhumi.

She adds, “Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Badhaai Do, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Lust Stories, Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare and now Govinda Naam Mera, I have always been inclined to play women who have’nt compromised on their dreams and wishes and stood up against patriarchy.”

Bhumi adds, “I love playing women who challenge the status quo in society and change the lens on gender. I love playing women who are equal to men. I would like this to be my small contribution to Indian cinema and my calling card. I want that, through my body of work, I loudly speak about the need for equality.”

About what appealed to her instantly about her character in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, Bhumi says “I love Gauri Waghmare who is an unstoppable force of nature and can stand up to a man and also be vocal about what she wants in life. She is an amazing character to play and I thank Shashank for giving me the freedom to run riot with it. I had a blast playing her. I think it’s evident in the trailer of the film and I’m sure it will come out more strongly when people watch the film on December 16.”

On the work front, Bhumi has 7 back to back releases in 12 months including the likes of Bheed, Afwaah, The Lady Killer, Bhakshak, Mudassar Aziz’s next, Govinda Naam Mera and another announced untitled film.

20221215-142802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nagraj Manjule: For me, there is no demarcation between Hindi and...

    Subhash Ghai recounts recording the popular tracks from ‘Kalicharan’, ‘Ram Lakhan’

    Odisha CM lays foundation for re-development of Kalinga Studio

    Anshuman Jha: Hit or flop is a byproduct not in my...