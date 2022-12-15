Actress Bhumi Pednekar through her choice of roles, picked to play heroines who do not shy away from proclaiming that they are equal to a man.

“I have always believed that cinema can be a powerful tool to showcase strong, independent and fiercely progressive women on screen. My journey in cinema is a living example of this because I have consciously chosen films that present the woman of today, a woman who other women can connect with and relate to,” says Bhumi.

She adds, “Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Badhaai Do, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Lust Stories, Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare and now Govinda Naam Mera, I have always been inclined to play women who have’nt compromised on their dreams and wishes and stood up against patriarchy.”

Bhumi adds, “I love playing women who challenge the status quo in society and change the lens on gender. I love playing women who are equal to men. I would like this to be my small contribution to Indian cinema and my calling card. I want that, through my body of work, I loudly speak about the need for equality.”

About what appealed to her instantly about her character in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, Bhumi says “I love Gauri Waghmare who is an unstoppable force of nature and can stand up to a man and also be vocal about what she wants in life. She is an amazing character to play and I thank Shashank for giving me the freedom to run riot with it. I had a blast playing her. I think it’s evident in the trailer of the film and I’m sure it will come out more strongly when people watch the film on December 16.”

On the work front, Bhumi has 7 back to back releases in 12 months including the likes of Bheed, Afwaah, The Lady Killer, Bhakshak, Mudassar Aziz’s next, Govinda Naam Mera and another announced untitled film.

