ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bhumi Pednekar refers to her co-star as ‘jethani, here’s why

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar while talking about her co-star Rajkummar Rao said that he keeps pulling her leg on the sets and that is why she calls him her “jethani” (sister-in-law).

Bhumi compared their bond with each other similar to the relationship between Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh. As they both keep teasing each other, similarly, Rajkummar enjoys teasing Bhumi.

The 33-year-old actress is known for her powerful acting in movies such as ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ and many of her projects are yet to be released like ‘Bheed’ starring Rajkummar Rao among others.

Amid the fun conversation on the Kapil Sharma Show, Bhumi made some amusing revelations about her co-star in the movie who is also her very good friend.

She said: “I believe that just like Kapil refers to Archana as his ‘jethani’ from a previous birth, Rajkummar is similar to me in this life as he enjoys pulling my leg at every opportunity. He never leaves any opportunity to tease me.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230319-192203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aastha Gill on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’: Never thought I’d be part...

    Ranbir-Alia wedding: Alia shares mehendi pics, talks about Ranbir’s ‘Big’ surprise

    Ankit Bhardwaj finds a friend in co-actor Priyanshu Painyuli while shooting

    Kamal Haasan and ‘Vikram’ team meet Rajinikanth