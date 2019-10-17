Bhumi Pednekar: ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ a commercial film with sense

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar has said that her upcoming release of “Saand Ki Aankh”is a commercial film with sense.

“This is a commercial film with a lot of sense in it. I think whenever a film is given recognition at film festivals across the world and then gets released on the occasion of Diwali, it maintains a perfect balance and gives you a lot of confidence,” said Bhumi.

“Saand Ki Aankh” has been selected as the closing film of the ongoing Jio MAMI Film festival with Star, and opens in the upcoming Diwali weekend. Bhumi Pednekar was interacting with the media at a promotional event of the film with co-actor Taapsee Pannu.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is based on the lives of India’s oldest sharpshooters, Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar, essayed in the film by Taapsee and Bhumi.

On her experience of spending time with Prakashi and Chandro Tomar while shooting the film, Bhumi said: “It was really a great experience to meet the Shooter Daadis (Chandra and Prakashi Tomar) because they treat everybody with so much of love and warmth. They have achieved so many things in their lives and they transformed lives of many people, so there is a special aura about them.”

Taapsee opened up about her preparation to a 60-year-old woman in the film: “We are playing the Daadis (grandmothers). In our life, we also have daadis, naanis (maternal grandmothers) and mothers so when you see them, you think about your characters. For us, the relatability factor came from there. Our mothers and grandmothers were our reference points and we caught on to that. I feel happy that the audience has given a great response to the trailer of the film, and I want to make sure they really like these characters and the film.”

Apart from Taapsee and Bhumi, the film also features Prakash Jha and Vineet Kumar Singh in pivotal roles. “Saand Ki Aankh” is slated to release on October 25.

