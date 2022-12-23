Taking a break from her erratic shoot schedule, actress Bhumi Pednekar will be seen ringing in the New Year in style in Mexico with her friends.

Bhumi will be taking a break after shooting almost seven films this year. Having had to work non-stop since the pandemic related lockdowns lifted Bhumi will travel to Mexico with her friends.

The actress’ slate of seven films, including ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, released earlier this month. Her upcoming line-up includes Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Bheed’, Ajay Bahl’s ‘The Ladykiller’, Sudhir Mishra’s ‘Afwaa’, Gauri Khan-produced ‘Bhakshak’, Mudassar Aziz’s ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ and a couple of more unannounced projects.

Bhumi’s latest release ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ is a comedy thriller written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar.

The film also stars Vicky Kaushal, and Kiara Advani. It was premiered on 16 December 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar.

