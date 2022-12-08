Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is awaiting the release of ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, has shared that her upcoming cinematic choices – the films and the characters – are a reflection of her belief system.

Elaborating further, the actress said: “My upcoming film choices and the characters I play in them are a reflection of my belief system and goal as an artiste to portray women well on screen. I enjoy choosing scripts that let me disrupt the content landscape. I will continue to do the same in the near future.”

She is one of the busiest actors in B-town with 5 releases lined up for next year. These titles include ‘Bheed’, ‘Afwaah’, ‘The Lady Killer’, ‘Bhakshak’ and Mudassar Aziz’s next movie.

Sharing her excitement, the actress said: “It feels amazing to be one of the most prolific actors in the Hindi film industry today and I’m proud that I have been able to reach here through my hard work and determination. Being a complete outsider to Bollywood, the journey to be where I’m today, has taken a bit of time for sure but honestly, I have no regrets.”

She further mentioned that her journey makes her the artiste that she is today and she couldn’t be happier that today top filmmakers trust her to deliver on their vision.

The actress seems to be enjoying the pressure of back to back releases as she said: “Ever since I made my debut with ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, I have relished the challenge of playing women characters that have ambitions, desires and strength. I feel blessed and fortunate that I have seven films in the next one year in which I play various shades of women.”

“Films like ‘Bheed’, ‘Afwaah’, ‘The Lady Killer’, ‘Bhakshak’ and Mudassar Aziz’s next movie, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ and another announced untitled film, will reflect the fact that I have been able to accomplish this.”These films will allow her to showcase fascinatingly strong women in cinema: “This conscious choice, to be an actor who showcases different sides of fiercely independent women, has also given me a chance to work with my favourite filmmakers and co-stars. I have had a lot of fun shooting for these films.”

Bhumi’s next release – ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ will land on OTT on December 16.

