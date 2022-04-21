After the party’s massive defeat in the Bochahan bypoll in Bihar, former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that the Bhumihars (upper castes) and Most Backward Castes (MBC) had distanced themselves from the BJP.

He also said that the party leadership should rectify this deficiency immediately or its consequences may reflect in 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 Assembly elections.

In a series of tweets, he also noted that there is a huge communication gap between BJP and the Janata Dal-United in Bihar.

“There is no coordination between the leaders of these two parties at the moment. The situation in the 2019 Lok Sabha election was far better than this. At that time, we had good coordination between these two parties which was also reflected in the result when NDA had managed to win 39 out of 40 seats,” he said.

“During Bochahan by-election, each and every minister and MLA campaigned in every village panchayat. Still, the BJP candidate lost the election by a big margin of 36,00 votes. The votes of Bhumihar and most backward class people, who were separated from BJP, led to the defeat,” Modi said.

Even in the 24 MLC elections under the local body, the NDA did not perform according to its expectations, he noted.

“NDA has lost at least 10 seats in the MLC election as well. I believe NDA leaders of Bihar will do the analysis of the situation and will take appropriate action before things go bad to worse for it,” Modi said.

Sushil Modi was sent to the Rajya Sabha member after the 2020 Assembly elections. Before that, he was in charge of the BJP in Bihar and had good coordination with Nitish Kumar and JD-U.

After he went to the Centre, BJP and JD-U leaders were involved in the potshots over several issues. The BJP says that they are the single largest party in the Assembly with 77 seats and still have given the post of Chief Minister to Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, JD-U leaders believe that the 2020 Assembly poll was contested under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, hence he is the natural choice for Chief Minister.

While the BJP had offered the Chief Minister’s post to Nitish Kumar, they also maintain pressure on him, which led to bickering between the parties.

