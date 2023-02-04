INDIALIFESTYLE

Bhupender Yadav launches ‘Save Wetlands’ campaign in Goa

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Saturday launched the ‘Save Wetlands’ campaign in Goa.

This campaign over next one year will include sensitising people of the value of wetlands, increasing the coverage of wetland mitras and building citizen partnerships for wetlands conservation.

He visited Nanda Lake, Goa’s first Ramsar Site at Curchorem in South Goa to oversee the conservation and management efforts. On the occasion, he unfurled the National Flag and unveiled the signboard of Nanda Lake.

Bhupender Yadav interacted with wetlands managers of various states and heard their experiences about achievements and challenges.

He also highlighted the critical role played by the wetland ecosystem in securing ecological, economic and climate security.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant thanked the central Government for supporting the state in designation of Nanda Lake as a Ramsar site.

He assured that Goa will continue to work towards achieving the goal of sustainable development.

“All have realised the importance of biodiversity sites. We will try to identify more Ramsar sites in future. Migratory birds come to Goa. Our state is not only safe for tourists but also for migratory birds. Because nobody kills birds here,” he said.

