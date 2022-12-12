INDIA

Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM for second time

NewsWire
0
0

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his 16 members of cabinet took oath on Monday in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. Patel has been sworn in as Chief Minister for the second time.

It is smallest cabinet with 17 members including Chief Minister himself. According to the Sarkaria Commission, Chief Minister has prerogative to have cabinet of 25 ministers and so there is a possibility that sooner or later cabinet will be expanded. Some districts and community have yet not got representation in the cabinet.

Others, who have been sworn in as cabinet ministers, are Kanubhai Desai, Raghavji Patel, Rishikesh Patel, Balvantsinh Rajput, Kunvarji Bavalia, Mulubhai Bera, Dr. Kuber Dindor and Bhanuben Babariya.

Those who took oath as state ministers with independent portfolios are Harsh Sanghvi, Jagdish Vishwakarma.

Other state ministers Parshotam Solanki, Khabad Bhachubhai, Mukesh Patel, Praful Panseriya, Bhikhu Parmar and Kunvarji Halpati also took oath on Monday.

Senior leaders, who have been dropped from the past cabinet of Bhupendra Patel and Vijay Rupani by the BJP, are Jitu Vaghani, Jayesh Radadia, Jitu Chaudhary, Naresh Patel, Arjunsinh Chauhan, R.C. Makwana, Vinod Moradiya, Nimishar Suthar and Manisha Vakil.

20221212-152403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sri Lankan Navy attacked us, claims Indian fishermen in TN

    Chennai tops metros in inoculating maximum eligible population

    Nushrratt begins ‘Chhorii 2’ with cuts and bruises

    Keerthy Suresh celebrates success of ‘Saani Kaayidham’