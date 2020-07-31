Bhutan King lauds Assam CM for support during lockdown

Guwahati, July 31 (IANS) Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar has highly appreciated the Assam government for allowing movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities to the neighbouring country amid the lockdown and ensuring the wellbeing of the people.

An Assam government official statement on Friday said that Bhutan King Jigme Khesar hailed Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his government and thanked him for helping the neighbouring country in tackling the pressing situation precipitated in view of the Covid-induced lockdown.

The Bhutan King in a letter to Assam Chief Minister said : “Though Assam with its people fought it hard to contain the pandemic with necessary lockdown and curtailment of people’s movement, the benevolence of the authorities of the state in allowing movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities to Bhutan helped its people and ensured their wellbeing during the lockdown period.”

The King terming the gesture as a “true reflection of the close ties of friendship and brotherhood between the people of Assam and Bhutan”, said : “I remain appreciative of your goodwill and look forward to your continued support.”

The Bhutan King also said that the efforts of the state government would very soon stem the spread of the corona virus as he empathised with the people of Assam in these trying times.

The statement said that the Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to the King.

“Ever-increasing bond of friendship and brotherliness between Assam and Bhutan will keep strengthening the mutual ties in days to come,” the Assam government statement said.

The landlocked Himalayan country is dependent mostly on the land routes through neighbouring Indian state Assam for its supply of essentials, food grains, medicines and various equipments and machineries.

There are several roads to Bhutan through Assam and these roads were kept open by administration in Assam during the lockdown period for the benefit of Bhutan which is also strategically so important to India.

The three northeastern states of India — Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim share 267 km, 217 km and 32 km borders with Bhutan respectively.

–IANS

sc/sdr/