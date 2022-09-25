Ace comedian, singer and YouTube star Bhuvan Bam is all set for his next project, the web series ‘Taaza Khabar’, which also features ‘Satya’ star J.D. Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani of ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ fame, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Marathi actor Prathmesh Parab.

Bhuvan is excited to share screen space with such known faces of the entertainment industry.

He said: “JD Chakravarthy and Deven Bhojani are people we have grown up watching. JD Chakravarthy Sir’s character in ‘Satya’ is still untouchable and Devan Bhojani has been an iconic figure in the Gujarati theatre scene.”

Bhuvan is playing the role of Vasant Gawde, a Mumbai-based sanitation worker, and the story brings out his struggle to come out of his poverty and lead a better life.

Talking about all the efforts he put into getting into the skin of his character, he explained: “As you can imagine, I had to put in my best to bring things to their level. Even for such big names, their humility and down-to-earthiness are something else. Working with such big names has always been a dream and seeing it happening feels great.”

Bhuvan is also co-producing the series under his home production company ‘BB Ki Vines Production’. Helmed by Himank Gaur, the show will be streaming soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

