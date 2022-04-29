ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bhuvan Bam pumped to be making streaming debut

Comedian, writer, songwriter and YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam is all set for his new project which is going to be his digital streaming debut. He will be seen donning a novel character in an untitled web show.

Sharing his excitement, Bhuvan said: “I am pumped to be making my digital streaming debut with an extraordinary project.”

Bhuvan will soon start production under the banner of BB Ki Vines Productions.

“The fact that I get to do this with one of the leading platforms of India, has put me over the moon. I am excited to see the love my fans and subscribers of the platform will shower on the new character and show,” he added.

Bhuvan Bam’s new web show will be starting soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

