ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bhuvan Bam reveals how he almost landed in trouble in New Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

Social media sensation and actor Bhuvan Bam recently got into trouble because of a fan.

Recently, Bhuvan had visited a restaurant in New Delhi and somehow a fan got to know about it and when she got to meet her idol in person, she could not hold back her tears of joy, which led to a lot of speculation.

Bhuvan said: “I recently visited New Delhi and was at a restaurant in Connaught Place. A fan found that out and waited for me outside the restaurant. The moment I came out, she was so emotional and excited that she started crying. Since it was a crowded area, few passersby noticed it and thought she was being troubled.”

He added: “They started to enquire if there was any problem. Then the girl clarified that she is a fan. By then I thought I was going to get in serious trouble. But on the hind side, it was nice to see people being vigilant about women’s safety.”

YouTube content-creator turned actor, Bhuvan made his OTT debut in 2023 with ‘Taaza Khabar’. He later appeared in ‘Rafta Rafta’.

20230411-114003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Farhad Samji: Nupur Sanon came out as a surprise

    ‘KBC 13’ winner plans to open Chinese eatery with prize money

    This is why Ravii Dubey feels ‘Matsya Kaand’ is his real...

    Parineeti’s ‘biggini shoot’ is all about sand, sea and sunshine