Bhuvan Bam reveals ‘what actually happened’ at IIFA 2019

Digital star Bhuvan Bam's comical take on IIFA 2019 left netizens in splits.

After the conclusion of the gala, Bhuvan tweeted a video on Friday. Its caption read: “What actually happened at IIFA awards 2019 #BBdubs #bhuvanbam #IIFA2019.”

In the video, Bhuvan has dubbed for Rekha, Shahid Kapur, Preity Zinta, Ishaan Khattar and many more.

The video begins with singer Aditya Narayan on the green carpet. While it’s his interview, the focus is on actress Katrina Kaif behind him. Bhuvan’s version of the conversation between Preity Zinta and Riteish Deshmukh is hilarious.

The real winner is the “conversation” between star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Like most of the netizens, actress Kubbra Sait also found the video funny. “@Bhuvan_Bam I can’t help but fall off my bed laughing at this,” she tweeted.

