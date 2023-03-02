ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bhuvan Bam shares pic from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ sets, expresses gratitude

YouTube sensation and actor Bhuvan Bam, who received appreciation for his OTT series ‘Taaza Khabar’, will be soon gracing ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. He recently shot for a special episode with Kapil Sharma, who also awaits the release of his upcoming drama ‘Zwigato’.

Bhuvan took to his social media to share a picture of a special moment with Kapil. He captioned the picture, “Aukaat ke bahar aa Gaya hoon, The Kapil Sharma show pe. Thank you @kapilsharma bhaiya for having me”.

Bhuvan, who started his YouTube career by posting short, funny and relatable videos back in 2015, has over the years become one of India’s biggest YouTubers with his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines boasting of over 26 million subscribers. He single-handedly pulled off all characters in his long-format series ‘Dhindora’.

His 2023 webseries ‘Taaza Khabar’ opened on a huge note and it enjoyed the number one spot for four weeks as per the Ormax report. It handed over its top spot to the Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Prime Video webseries ‘Farzi’ after the latter’s release.

Meanwhile, Bhuvan is working on the scripts of ‘Dhindora 2’ and ‘Taaza Khabar 2’.

