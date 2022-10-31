ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bhuvan Bam to perform action sequences in upcoming series

Ace comedian, singer, and YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam, who is all set for his next project, a web series named ‘Taaza Khabar’. He talked about doing action sequences in the series.

He said that he insisted on doing action sequences because he believes in perfection when it comes to acting.

“I would like to believe I am a perfectionist so until and unless I don’t do it I don’t feel satisfied. When there were discussions about the action sequence for ‘Taaza Khabar’ I insisted I would do the action sequence. From the teaser you can see the action scenes are quite intense and that’s just the teaser.”

Bhuvan is playing the role of Vasant Gawde, a Mumbai-based sanitation worker and the story brings out his struggle to come out of poverty and lead a better life.

He spoke about the challenges and said that it was not easy but he put in all his efforts to give his best.

“There is a whole series to go to. It was not easy at all but as an actor it gives you that satisfaction. The series has a terrific cast and the story is worth taking all these risks.”

It also features ‘Satya’ star A.J.D. Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani of ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ fame, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Marathi actor Prathmesh Parab.

Bhuvan is also co-producing the series under his home production BB Ki Vines Production. Helmed by Himank Gaur, the show will be streaming soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

