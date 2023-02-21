ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bhuvan Bam: Won’t be wrong to say we’ve tried shooting in between our busy cricket schedules

NewsWire
0
0

Comedian, singer and YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam recalled playing cricket on the sets and shared how it was to shoot with his co-actor Srishti Ganguli Rindani for the web series ‘Rafta Rafta’.

The seven-episode romedy series is a story about a newly-married couple Karan (Bhuvan) and Nithya (Srishti Ganguli Rindani).

While Karan and Nithya are in love with each other, they also often get into little arguments as they go about their daily chores.

Karan makes all efforts to keep Nithya happy but ends up making her upset.

Bhuvan said: “Since we were shooting for ‘Rafta Rafta’ in a farmhouse in Delhi, we had a massive lawn. The entire crew used to look forward to playing cricket. I don’t think it’ll be wrong to say that we’ve tried shooting in between our busy cricket schedules. Most of our BTS involves cricket matches.”

The actor further added on how it was to work with Srishti: “Working with Srishti on ‘Rafta Rafta’ was fun. We’ve never met before and despite that, our on-screen chemistry looks natural. We both share a similar sense of humour which made the days on the sets even better. Also, I got an opportunity to work with Atul Srivastava Sir and Rakesh Bedi Sir who I’m a big fan of. Their mere presence on set helped me learn many things.”

Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam, this rom-com is a BB Ki Vines Productions.

‘Rafta Rafta’ is created by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal and directed by Vishal Gupta. The series is currently streaming on Amazon miniTV.

20230221-152603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘My father did not like me acting but mom always supported...

    Korean bill to enable BTS, other boy bands avoid mandatory military...

    ‘We’re different,’ says Sara Ali Khan about Ananya Pandey and Janhvi...

    Taapsee fears Sujoy Ghosh will get inspired by Dinesh Pandit’s ‘bhayanak’...