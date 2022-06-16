Popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam became India’s first digital content creator when he launched his independent web series on YouTube, titled ‘Dhindora’. The show was a big hit with the audience. Such was the love showered on the show, that it went on to become the one and only Indian YouTube original to clock nearly half a billion views.

Now, owing to the popular demand from fans of the show after the first season finale, the makers of ‘Dhindora’ have finally confirmed that they will be bringing back the popular show for a second season.

In fact, the show is already under development and the shooting for the web series is expected to commence by the end of 2022. The director for the first season of ‘Dhindora’ was Himank Gaur who is collaborating once again with Bhuvan Bam for his first official OTT debut ‘Taaza Khabar’ which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Speaking about ‘Dhindora’, Bhuvan Bam said, “We started Dhindora with the simple aim to entertain the audiences with the same property, this time spun into a web-show set around an interesting set of characters woven together in a story. The show was very well received by the audiences and we were grateful for all the love. We have already started work on the next season of this show and I’m excited to bring back those beloved characters back to everyone’s screens soon”.

Given that the show will begin production in the later part of 2022, fans can expect that the show will be released on YouTube sometime in 2023. The first season of ‘Dhindora’ aired in 2021. It contained a total of eight episodes with the first season airing on October 14, 2021 and the season finale airing on December 2, 2021.