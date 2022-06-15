ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bhuvan Bam’s ‘Dhindora’ to return for second season

NewsWire
0
3

The independent web series ‘Dhindora’ headlined by YouTube star Bhuvan Bam, is getting renewed for a second season on YouTube.

The development has already begun and the shooting of the season is expected to take place at the end of 2022.

Commnting on the development, Bhuvan said in a statement, “We started ‘Dhindora’ with the simple aim to entertain the audiences with the same property, this time spun into a web show set around an interesting set of characters woven together in a story.”

He further mentioned, “The show was very well received by the audiences and we were grateful for all the love. We have already started work on the next season of this show and I’m excited to bring back those beloved characters back to everyone’s screens soon.”

The season one was directed by Himank Gaur who is soon all set to also helm Bhuvan’s first official OTT debut ‘Taaza Khabar’ with Disney+ Hotstar and is being produced by Rohit Raj, who is the co-founder of BB Ki Vines productions.

‘Dhindora’ is based on the real-life story of a middle-class family. The first season of the show consists of 8 episodes, which are available for streaming on YouTube.

20220615-122603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’: Shanmukh’s girlfriend stands by him despite negativity

    Ayushmann says he never chooses a script with the box-office in...

    Dilip Kumar, thespian of many parts

    Nushrratt on ‘Chhorii’: Was daunting to single-handedly headline such a film